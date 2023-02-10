Gabriel Benítez out, Alexander Hernandez in against Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 69

The UFC has found a short-notice replacement for Jim Miller.

With Gabriel Benítez forced to withdraw from their fight at UFC Vegas 69 due to undisclosed reasons, Miller has agreed to face Alexander Hernandez on less than two weeks’ notice. Alex Behunin of MMA Mania was first to report the fight.

Following his second-round submission of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 276 this past July, Miller became the owner of the most wins in UFC history (24). Prior to that, ‘A-10’ stunned with back-to-back finishes of Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta at UFC Vegas 40 and UFC Vegas 48, respectively.

Hernandez has struggled recently, going 1-2 in his past three appearances. After the ‘Great Ape’ scored a brutal first-round KO of Mike Breeden at UFC Vegas 38, he fell short against Renato Moicano and Billy Quarantillo at UFC 271 and UFC 282.

Now, Hernandez will look to snap a two-fight losing streak against Miller.

UFC Vegas 69 is headlined by a flyweight fight between Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available in the coming days.

About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)