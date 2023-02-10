 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA SQUARED: Volkanovaski is going for greatness, but Islam Makhachev is the one taking a risk

Was it a trap fight all along?

By Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Dana White, Khabib
Chris Rini
Does he look like a Bored Ape? Did I accidentally make an NFT?
New “Book Worthy” studio vlog is up, and I just now realised I can embed these videos instead of linking to another site. Old dog, new trick.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

