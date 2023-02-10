Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler could be held in Dallas Cowboys Stadium, says Dana White

2023 is a year of comebacks in the UFC. Former long-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones makes his heavyweight debut for the vacant title this March, while company superstar Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler after they coach against each other in the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The UFC has yet to finalize a date and venue for the said bout, but UFC president Dana White is already looking at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium as a possible location.

“They were asking me about the Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor fight and they’re asking me where it is. I said we don’t know yet, we’re kind of working that out,” White said in a recent interview with Fanatics View on YouTube (H/T MMA Mania).

“To go to Dallas Texas Stadium you have to have the right fight. Conor and Chandler are doing The Ultimate Fighter this year and they’re coaching it. And it’s the first time it’s on ESPN the network, it was on ESPN+, which will make the fight even bigger than it would already be.

“And Dallas Texas Stadium is a possibility.”

The UFC has been planning to hold an event at the 80,000-seater stadium for more than a decade now, but nothing ever came to fruition.

McGregor, who hasn’t fought since 2021, has yet to re-enroll himself in the USADA testing pool ahead of his planned return. According to White, “The Notorious” will need to complete six consecutive months of testing before getting clearance from the agency.