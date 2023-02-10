‘True warrior’ Deontay Wilder wants ‘two-fight deal,’ boxing and MMA fight with Francis Ngannou

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has become a hot commodity among high-profile boxers. Last month, Tyson Fury called out “The Predator” for a hybrid boxing match. Now, Deontay Wilder has joined the fray.

In a conversation with Trill Boxing Talk, “The Bronze Bomber” wants Ngannou for both boxing and MMA.

“I love Francis,” he said (H/T MMA Fighting). “When I met him at the [UFC] APEX in Vegas, we was talking about it during that time and I’m still interested in that fight. I would love to go to Africa for that one. I would love to do that one in Africa.

“I even thought about this idea. Let’s make it a two-fight deal. Everybody always comes to boxing. Let’s do this — you come to my shit, I come to yours. You come to my house, I come to yours. A true tea party. I love that idea. I’m a true warrior.”

Wilder says he’s already taken step one when he talked about it with UFC president Dana White at the P.I.

“Me and Dana talked about it and I told him when he brought the idea to me. The whole scene is if it makes dollars, it makes sense and that’s all they need to know. I know he’s doing his own thing and I’m proud of him for following his heart.

“I’m very interested in it. If [Francis] wants to do a showdown and give some people some good fights and let’s do it. I’d love to go over there to the continent and do it. That’s going to be a Marvel fight, two big Black superheroes, and let’s just be nice. I’d love to do it. I think it would be great.”

Wilder will obviously be at a big disadvantage once he crosses over to MMA, but he isn’t going into battle unprepared.

“I know how to whoop an ass. I know how to do that. I don’t have mixed martial arts experience but of course, if that happens, I’m going to get training and go from there. I wouldn’t just go in not knowing nothing. If I’m going to do it, I’m really going to put for effort.

“Cause he’s going to be training coming over where I am [in boxing]. Why would I not train in what he do? I might like the shit. I might crossover. This is my new home. I’m going to be kicking motherf–rs now. For sure, I’ll get one of the best trainers out there.”

Ngannou, 36, parted ways with the UFC in mid-January after a lengthy contract dispute with the organization. He last fought at UFC 270 in early 2022 where he defeated Ciryl Gane for his maiden title defense.