Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 224

Dana musta forgot!

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/6/23587276/video-dana-white-couldnt-remember-ufc-champ-islam-makachevs-name-at-presser-mma-news

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/6/23587276/video-dana-white-couldnt-remember-ufc-champ-islam-makachevs-name-at-presser-mma-news Dana defensive maneuvers

https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/2/7/23590082/dana-white-responds-to-islam-makhachevs-criticism-of-ufc-284-promotion-what-does-he-know-about-whats

https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/2/7/23590082/dana-white-responds-to-islam-makhachevs-criticism-of-ufc-284-promotion-what-does-he-know-about-whats Dana’s defensive driving

https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1623496553276252160

https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1623496553276252160 Glover talks retirement...and boxing

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/8/23590493/ex-ufc-champ-glover-teixeira-explains-retirement-decision-reveals-boxing-plans-mma-news

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/8/23590493/ex-ufc-champ-glover-teixeira-explains-retirement-decision-reveals-boxing-plans-mma-news Rockhold on retirement: Will he? Won’t he? You decide.

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/7/23588719/former-ufc-champ-luke-rockhold-will-retire-for-good-if-he-cant-ko-logan-paul-boxing-mma-news

WEEKLY PICKS REVIEW:

Mookie: Homasi, Tokov, Bader, Taira, Spivak (3-2)

Stephie: Homasi, Tokov, Bader, Taira, Lewis (2-3)

Victor: Ward, Eblen, Bader, Taira, Lewis (4-1)

STANDINGS:

Mookie: 9-6

Stephie: 8-7

Victor: 9-6

UFC 284

Lookboonmee/Reed

Culibao/Baghdasaryan

Brown/Maddalena

Rodriguez/Emmett

Makhachev/Volkanovski

