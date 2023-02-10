Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.
EPISODE 224
- Dana musta forgot!
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/6/23587276/video-dana-white-couldnt-remember-ufc-champ-islam-makachevs-name-at-presser-mma-news
- Dana defensive maneuvers
https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/2/7/23590082/dana-white-responds-to-islam-makhachevs-criticism-of-ufc-284-promotion-what-does-he-know-about-whats
- Dana’s defensive driving
https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1623496553276252160
- Glover talks retirement...and boxing
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/8/23590493/ex-ufc-champ-glover-teixeira-explains-retirement-decision-reveals-boxing-plans-mma-news
- Rockhold on retirement: Will he? Won’t he? You decide.
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/7/23588719/former-ufc-champ-luke-rockhold-will-retire-for-good-if-he-cant-ko-logan-paul-boxing-mma-news
WEEKLY PICKS REVIEW:
Mookie: Homasi, Tokov, Bader, Taira, Spivak (3-2)
Stephie: Homasi, Tokov, Bader, Taira, Lewis (2-3)
Victor: Ward, Eblen, Bader, Taira, Lewis (4-1)
STANDINGS:
Mookie: 9-6
Stephie: 8-7
Victor: 9-6
UFC 284
- Lookboonmee/Reed
- Culibao/Baghdasaryan
- Brown/Maddalena
- Rodriguez/Emmett
- Makhachev/Volkanovski
