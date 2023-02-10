UFC 284 ceremonial weigh ins

The official weights have been tallied so now it’s time for the fakey weigh-ins, where a packed crowd and cheer some dudes in their undies. Oh and we get to see them act all tough in the face-offs, too.

UFC 284 gives the fans in Perth, Australia two title fights on Saturday. The first sees Aussie fan favourite Alexander Volkanovski attempting to join the small club of multi-division UFC champs. To do that he’ll need to dethrone UFC lightweight title holder Islam Makhachev. The co-main sees Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett battle it out for Volk’s recently vacated UFC featherweight title.

The remainder of the card is mostly Aussies and Kiwis taking on talent from the northern hemisphere. The pick of the non title fights is probably Jack Della Maddalena versus Randy Brown.

To watch the ceremonial weigh-ins for this one, stay right here and check out the video below. It goes live at 10 p.m. ET.