UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski live weigh in results

The UFC is in the land down under this weekend with a fight card designed primarily for the lower antipodes, but with a lot of awesome fights on paper. And, two title fights, too.

The main event is a UFC lightweight title clash between champion Islam Makhachev and challenger Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main is Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett duelling it out for the UFC featherweight title Volkanovski just vacated.

Also on the main card is the exciting Jack Della Maddalana, who is taking on Randy Brown. Rounding out the PPV is Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter and Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield. Headlining the prelims is Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskus.

Before any of that happens we need to hit the scales. With four fighters taking part in title fights, they’ll need to be extra careful with their weight cuts. No one pound allowance for them!

With where this is happening, and the time change, I don’t know if we’ll get live video of the weigh-ins. But we will be updating this page with the weights as they come in. The official weigh-ins are expected to take place at 6 p.m. ET.

Full results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV):

UFC lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight championship: Jair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskus

Featherweight: Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Flyweight: Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonme vs. Elise Reed

Featherweight: Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner