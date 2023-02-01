Deiveson Figueiredo has successful surgery on broken orbital, nose after UFC 283

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo underwent surgery to repair the broken orbital and nose he suffered at UFC 283 this past January.

The surgery was a success, per one of his coaches, ‘Maizena,’ who revealed to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting that his fighter could ‘slowly’ return to training in a month or so.

After the loss, Figueiredo announced he would move up from flyweight to bantamweight, something he prepared to do over a year ago.

“Unfortunately, it’s time to leave this division,” said Figueiredo in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I’ve done a lot. Congratulations to Brandon, but I’m moving up.”

There is no word on when Figueiredo expects to return to the Octagon. The Brazilian received a potential six-month medical suspension from the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA), so he may not fight again until the second half of the year.

What’s Deiveson Figueiredo’s record against Brandon Moreno?

Deiveson Figueiredo’s record against Brandon Moreno is 1-2-1. Their first meeting, at UFC 256 in 2020, ended in a draw. Figueiredo then lost to Moreno, by submission, at UFC 263 in 2021. At UFC 270 in 2022 he beat Moreno by unanimous decision. At last month’s UFC 283 he lost to Moreno by TKO.

