MMA SQUARED: Dana White has a feminist ephiphany

Hey all, I’m not going anywhere. MMA Squared will continue and be folded into my book series The Fine Art of Violence. Over there I’ve been publishing books with artistic renderings of the best, most exciting, and most relevant fights of each year.

The next edition covering year 2023 will also be a stories time capsule, pairing Combat Wombat’s take on the year with Chris Rini’s artwork. You can find future artwork on YouTube, twitter, and chrisrini.com many times for free with the option to support. These days I’m so grateful for every “opportunity” the people at bloody elbow, both staff and readers, have given me. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris