Valentina Shevchenko wants to fight but can’t find an opponent

Valentina Shevchenko is frustrated. The long-time women’s flyweight champion has been constantly training for a bout, but it seems that the UFC has no one lined up for her.

In a conversation with UFC.com, the champ is understandably puzzled by the fact that everyone talks about getting a belt, yet no one seems willing to step up to the plate and meet her in the Octagon right now:

“I wanted to fight in December, but it’s my understanding that it was hard to find an opponent. I’m just here, training all the time, almost every day, waiting for the call. I’ve been ready since, I don’t know, since September?

“I want to fight frequently, but I realize this is a problem for the UFC to find opponents in order for me to fight frequently. My understanding is that everyone would love to fight for a title, so what’s happening with you girls? Why so quiet?”

Two women she feels are ready for a shot are Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso. Fiorot is undefeated in the UFC thus far at 5-0, while Grasso is on a four-fight winning streak since moving to 125 pounds. Despite taking out two former title challengers in a row, Fiorot has stated that she’d like one more bout before challenging Valentina.

“If she can’t fight, then Alexa – let’s go. It’s time.”

Other options include a third fight against Amanda Nunes, or a superfight with strawweight champ Zhang Weili. Shevchenko is open to anything:

“After this break, I would like to defend my belt once more for the next one. But yes, I’m definitely ready for Amanda (Nunes) and Weili. Weili did a very good fight her last fight. She got stronger, and it’s very interesting to watch her fight. I’m definitely open to fight any of these girls.”