Fights on Tap: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill among 23 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
We have made it through the holiday break! Fights are back, and we start our 2023 with ONE on Prime Video 6 on Friday and UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday. With those events coming up, let’s take a look at what else we have on the schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 23 fights this week, and a pair of ranked women’s flyweights is the latest addition to UFC 286.
For her next UFC appearance, undefeated contender Casey O’Neill gets a one-time title challenger in Jennifer Maia. The women’s flyweight fight is joining the line-up of UFC 286, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for March 18 at the O2 in London.
O’Neill is 4-0 in the UFC, with her most recent win coming against MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 this past February. As the ‘King’ was preparing for her next fight — Jessica Eye at UFC 276 — she was forced to withdraw after suffering a ‘fully torn’ ACL in training. As for Maia, she snapped a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision over Maryna Moroz at UFC Vegas 65 in November.
UFC 283 — January 21
Thiago Moisés vs. Melquizael Costa — lightweight
UFC Vegas 68 — February 4
Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih — lightweight
Jeong Young Lee vs. Yi Zha — featherweight
Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura — bantamweight
Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park — flyweight
UFC 284 — February 11
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown — welterweight
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado — lightweight
UFC Vegas 69 — February 18
Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues — heavyweight
UFC Vegas 70 — February 25
Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse — welterweight
José Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield — bantamweight
Alex Reyes vs. Trevor Peek — lightweight
Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa — women’s flyweight
Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves — lightweight
UFC 285 — March 4
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov — welterweight
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics — lightweight
Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett — middleweight
UFC Vegas 71 — March 11
Raphael Assunção vs. Kyler Phillips —bantamweight
UFC 286 — March 18
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill — women’s flyweight
Jai Herbert vs. Ľudovít Klein — lightweight
Lerone Murphy vs. Nathaniel Wood — featherweight
UFC San Antonio — March 25
Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz — featherweight
Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons — welterweight
UFC 287 — April 8
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez — women’s strawweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 290 — February 4
Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev — heavyweight
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov — welterweight
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov — bantamweight
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro — featherweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL Challenger Series Week 4 — February 17
Elvin Espinoza vs. Damir Ferhatbegovic — lightweight
Mandel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique — lightweight
Antonio Caruso vs. Anthony Romero — lightweight
Charlie Decca vs. Jose Aguayo — lightweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 78 — January 21
Roman Szymański vs. Raul Tutarauli — lightweight
Borys Dzikowski vs. Damian Mieczkowski — middleweight
