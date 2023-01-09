Fights on Tap: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill among 23 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We have made it through the holiday break! Fights are back, and we start our 2023 with ONE on Prime Video 6 on Friday and UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday. With those events coming up, let’s take a look at what else we have on the schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 23 fights this week, and a pair of ranked women’s flyweights is the latest addition to UFC 286.

For her next UFC appearance, undefeated contender Casey O’Neill gets a one-time title challenger in Jennifer Maia. The women’s flyweight fight is joining the line-up of UFC 286, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for March 18 at the O2 in London.

O’Neill is 4-0 in the UFC, with her most recent win coming against MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 this past February. As the ‘King’ was preparing for her next fight — Jessica Eye at UFC 276 — she was forced to withdraw after suffering a ‘fully torn’ ACL in training. As for Maia, she snapped a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision over Maryna Moroz at UFC Vegas 65 in November.

UFC 283 — January 21

Thiago Moisés vs. Melquizael Costa — lightweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 68 — February 4

Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih — lightweight

Jeong Young Lee vs. Yi Zha — featherweight

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura — bantamweight

Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park — flyweight

UFC 284 — February 11

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown — welterweight

First rep. by Brown on Twitch and later confirmed by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado — lightweight

First rep. by Gaston Reyno

UFC Vegas 69 — February 18

Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues — heavyweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC Vegas 70 — February 25

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse — welterweight

José Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield — bantamweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Alex Reyes vs. Trevor Peek — lightweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa — women’s flyweight

First rep. by De La Rosa on OnlyFans

Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves — lightweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC 285 — March 4

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov — welterweight

Neal vs. Rakhmonov was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC Vegas 67 to UFC 285, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics — lightweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett — middleweight

Nickal vs. Pickett was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC 282 to UFC 285, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC Vegas 71 — March 11

Raphael Assunção vs. Kyler Phillips —bantamweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC 286 — March 18

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Dama De Ferro MMA

Jai Herbert vs. Ľudovít Klein — lightweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Lerone Murphy vs. Nathaniel Wood — featherweight

First rep. by Al Zullino

UFC San Antonio — March 25

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz — featherweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons — welterweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

UFC 287 — April 8

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez — women’s strawweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 290 — February 4

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev — heavyweight

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov — welterweight

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov — bantamweight

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro — featherweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL Challenger Series Week 4 — February 17

Elvin Espinoza vs. Damir Ferhatbegovic — lightweight

Mandel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique — lightweight

Antonio Caruso vs. Anthony Romero — lightweight

Charlie Decca vs. Jose Aguayo — lightweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 78 — January 21

Roman Szymański vs. Raul Tutarauli — lightweight

Borys Dzikowski vs. Damian Mieczkowski — middleweight