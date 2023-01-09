KSI vs. FaZe Temper: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Wildly popular influencer KSI is back with a boxing card this weekend. And this time, he’s in the main event. The man who arguably started this latest trend of celebrity boxing will be facing pro Esports player FaZe Temper after Bellator and BJJ veteran Dillon Danis pulled out.

KSI vs. Temper is another chapter in the rivalry between gaming clans Sidemen and FaZe. This will be KSI’s third pro boxing bout. He won the past two, over British rapper Swarmz and Mexican boxer Luis Alcarez Pineda (on the same night, no less). The fight will be for KSI’s MF cruiserweight title.

The co-main event is Slim, who KO’d FaZe Temper last year, defending his MF light heavyweight title vs. British reality TV star Tom Zanetti.

Also on the card is Only Fans’ Elle Brooke vs. TikTok’s Faith Ordway.

The event begins at 2 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are expected at 5 p.m. ET.

Full Fight Card

MF cruiserweight championship: KSI (c) vs. FaZe Temper

MF light heavyweight championship: Slim (c) vs. Tom Zanetti

Cruiserweight: Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Cruiserweight: Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Cruiserweight: Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou

Super lightweight: Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway

Light heavyweight: Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

Live Stream

MF & DAZN: X Series 004 will be a PPV on DAZN. In addition to a DAZN subscription you’ll need to pay the following based on your location:

US — $39.99

CA — CAD$ 39.99

UK & Ireland — £11.99 / €11.99

France — € 9.99

Australia — $AU 14.99

New Zealand - $NZ 14.99

Sweden– SEK 99

Netherlands — € 9.99

Mexico — $MXN 99

Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile Devices

iPhone, iPad

Android phones, tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

TV & Streaming Devices

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

Games Consoles

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

XBox One

XBox Series X | S

Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.