UFC Vegas 67: ‘Imavov vs. Gastelum’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the first Fight Night event of 2023 from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 67, which goes down on Saturday, January 14th. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Middleweight contenders, No. 12 ranked Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) and No. 15 ranked Kelvin Gastelum (17-8), will be showcased in what should be a momentous 185lb top-fifteen contenders brawl.

The co-main features a Featherweight scrap between brutal brawlers, Dan Ige and Damon Jackson in a must-see barnburner. This card is chock full of interesting match-ups worth your time this weekend, including another Middleweight tilt between Punahele Soriano and Roman Kopylov! Stick with bloodyelbow.com for all the previews, predictions, coverage, odds, & more, right here!

UFC Vegas 67’s main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+, with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, which are preceded by seven Prelims also on ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds for this 12-bout card at: DraftKings Sportsbook.