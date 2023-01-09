UFC Vegas 67 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘fight book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, as well as the soon to be released ‘Bad Boss Brief’ Podcast. He is joined by his co-hort, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast, & he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change’ Podcast, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner’ Podcast.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC VEGAS 66 RESULTS —

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet sub, and seven hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Alex Caceres, & Michal Oleksiejczuk. FOTN: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green.

MAIN CARD | 7/4PM ETPT

13. Jared Cannonier (16-6) DEF. Sean Strickland (25-5) — via split decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

12. Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) DEF. Damir Ismagulov (24-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

11. Amir Albazi (16-1) DEF. Alessandro Costa (12-3) — via KO (uppercut) at 2:13 of Round 3

10. Alex Caceres (20-13) DEF. Julian Erosa (28-10) — via TKO (left high kick) at 3:04 of Round 1

9. Drew Dober (26-11) DEF. Bobby Green (29-14) — via KO (left hand) at 2:45 of Round 2

8. Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5) DEF. Cody Brundage (8-3)— via TKO (strikes) at 3:16 of Round 1

PRELIMS

7. Cory McKenna (8-2) DEF. Cheyanne Vlismas (7-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Matthew Semelsberger (11-4) DEF. Jake Matthews (18-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Said Nurmagomedov (17-2) DEF. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-3) — via submission (modified guillotine choke) at 3:50 of Round 2

4. Rafa Garcia (15-3) DEF. Hayisaer Maheshate (9-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-2) DEF. Bryan Battle (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

2. Manel Kape (18-6) DEF. David Dvořák (20-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

1. Sergey Morozov (19-5) DEF. Journey Newson (10-4) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 67: ‘Imavov vs Gastelum’ PICKS —

Prior to offering you this week’s picks... we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the first event of the new year, with the UFC Vegas 67 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 14th., 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Vegas 67 (15 Cares):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JAN. 14 — 7/4PM ETPT (12 CARES)

12. Main Event - 185lbs: Kelvin Gastelum (17-8) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) — At 25:39, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene, John abstains on principal)

11. Co-Main - 145lbs: Dan Ige (15-6) vs. Damon Jackson (22-4) — At 24:30, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene)

10. 185lbs: Punahele Soriano (9-2) vs. Roman Kopylov (9-2) — At 21:01, 2 Cares (Eugene & Stephie)

9. 135lbs: Ketlen Vieira (13-2) vs. Raquel Pennington (14-8) — At 18:22, 3 Cares

8. 135lbs: Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) vs. Raoni Barcelos (17-3) — At 15:19, 3 Cares

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT (3 Cares)

7. 185lbs: Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (10-2) — At 14:01

6. 155lbs: Mateusz Rębecki (16-1) vs. Nick Fiore (6-0) — At 12:14

5. 135lbs: Mateus Mendonça (10-0) vs. Javid Basharat (13-0) — At 10:37, 1 Care (Stephie)

4. 125lbs: Allan Nascimento (19-6) vs. Carlos Hernandez (8-1) — At 10:22

3. 145lbs: Daniel Argueta (8-1) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (5-0) — At 8:53

2. 125lbs: Jimmy Flick (16-5) vs. Charles Johnson (12-3) — At 7:56, 1 Care (Eugene)

1. 135lbs: Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) vs. Sijara Eubanks (7-7) — At 5:39, 1 Care (Eugene)

At 29:13 — BONUS OFF TOPIC SEGMENT (Re: Dana White slapping his wife)

