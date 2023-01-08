Conor McGregor has taken to social media to mock YouTuber Jake Paul after the latter’s signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

In a since-deleted Tweet, McGregor labeled Paul a “wally” for giving away 50 percent of his purse to the PFL in a potential future bout in the Super Fight division, where fighters are expected to receive at least half of the pay-per-view revenue.

“Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an MMA bout? Wow. What an idiot. Joint partnership what? For what you Wally. Wally,” McGregor wrote.

Paul’s signing with PFL marks his first foray into professional mixed martial arts, with the online influencer already having made a name for himself in boxing, boasting victories over former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. He is expected to make his debut in the Super Fight division, which will feature online celebrities and influencers taking on professional fighters.

Meanwhile, McGregor is still sidelined with a broken leg but is expected to return to the UFC later this year.