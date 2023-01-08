Manager shuts down Usman injury rumors: ‘Kamaru is fighting Leon [Edwards] next’

Kamaru Usman will be fighting Leon Edwards after all.

That’s according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who took to Twitter last week to shut down rumors that Usman had suffered a hand injury and would be unable to fight.

“Please enough with the rumors, Kamaru is fighting León next, he is good to go. We bringing this belt back to where it belongs,” Abdelaziz, who manages Usman at Dominance MMA, wrote.

Please enough with the rumors, Kamaru is fighting León next, he is good to go. We bringing this belt back to where it belongs. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 5, 2023

Usman and Edwards are no strangers to each other, having faced off before at UFC on FOX 17 and most recently at UFC 278.

The first time they met, Usman came out on top, taking home a unanimous decision win. But their second showdown at UFC 278 ended in a shocking upset, with Edwards delivering a last-minute knockout that flipped the MMA world on its head.

Now, the two will meet again in an eagerly anticipated trilogy bout, where Usman will be looking to avenge his defeat and reclaim the welterweight title. The matchup is expected to take place at UFC 286, scheduled for March 18 at The O2 in London.

Note, however, that the bout hasn’t been made official, with Edwards teasing a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal as his first title defense.