Dustin Poirier speaks to Bloody Elbow: Exclusive interview on Dana White, Gambling, Conor McGregor and more

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier remains one of the most popular figures in the sport. ‘The Diamond’ is beloved for his furious and eye-catching fight style as well as his personality outside the cage — one of a no nonsense competitor with a genuine interest in charity and supporting his community.

Poirier recently sat down with Bloody Elbow’s Eddie Mercado for an exclusive one-on-one interview. That sitdown was facilitated by Timex Watches, who recently started a sponsorship relationship with both Poirier and the UFC.

In this interview Poirier reacted to Dana White slapping his wife, discussed the recent betting controversies in MMA and talked about his most recent fight with Michael Chandler. Chandler also spoke about his nemesis Conor McGregor, a man he’s TKO’d twice since losing to him back in his young featherweight career. Poirier also touches on Nate Diaz and current UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.

