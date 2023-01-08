Former UFC fighter charged after multiple assaults on girlfriend cause seizures

A former UFC fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on two separate occasions, one of which caused her to have a seizure.

Cain Carrizosa—real name Cain Castillo—was charged in Washington County’s Fifth District Court with second degree felony aggravated assault and domestic violence, as well as robbery.

According to ABC4.com, the first incident took place on March 24, 2022, when police found the victim “disoriented with scrapes on her knees.” She told the law enforcement officers present that she had been in an argument with Castillo when she left to get her purse from a vehicle. Castillo followed and punched her in the back of her head, which “knocked her into the roadway.” According to reports, he then dragged the victim to the sidewalk, stole her cell phone and fled the scene.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim fainted and had a seizure while speaking to the police.

The suspect initially identified himself as Cain Carrizosa, which officers would later learn was an alias.

Then on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to another fight between Castillo and the victim. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest., officers arrived to find the victim convulsing and unresponsive due to what the police believe was a strike to the back of the head.

According to St. George Utah, the woman “continued to seize off and on” while being transported to hospital, despite the efforts of emergency medical staff.

Castillo was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail. While he was being detained, Castillo reportedly told police that once he is released, “he is leaving the area and never coming back.”

Reports of Castillo’s domestic violence charges and subsequent arrest comes just days after UFC president Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife during a physical altercation at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico.

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages

Free and confidential support for individuals who are in crisis and are thinking about taking their own lives, or have loved ones who are in crisis, can be found with the following organizations.