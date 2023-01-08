Tank TKO’s Garcia: Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia full fight video highlights

Hector Garcia was more competitive in the ring than many people gave him credit for, but in the end, it was the hard hitting Gervonta Davis that still prevailed.

Ahead on the scorecards, “Tank” landed big shots at the eight round, where he badly hurt Garcia. The Dominican boxer showed a great chin and didn’t go down, but apparently the damage was already done.

In his corner, Garcia told his coaches that he couldn’t see. This prompted his team to throw in the towel and end the fight before the ninth round.

It was officially ruled a TKO via retirement, with the judges also had him ahead on points before the stoppage, with scores of 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.

Garcia noted in his post-fight interview that he was in no condition to continue fighting in the ninth round, but the vision on his right eye eventually returned soon after.

Tank improved his unbeaten record to 28-0, with 26 knockouts. After the fight, Davis confirmed plans to face the popular and undefeated Ryan Garcia next in April.

Official result: Gervonta Davis def. Hector Luis Garcia by TKO (Retirement), R9

Watch highlights from the WBA lightweight title clash between Davis and Garcia below.