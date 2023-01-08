‘Something always happened’ - Dustin Poirier reveals the one fight that got away

The UFC’s former interim lightweight champion, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier, just sat down for an exclusive interview with Bloody Elbow and ‘The Diamond’ touched on a number of subjects, both typical and controversial.

If you look at the record of Dustin Poirier, you’ll see that has competed against just about everyone with any sort of standing in the UFC’s lightweight division. There’s Charles Oliveira, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje. Should I keep it going? You’ve got Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Jim Miller, Cub Swanson, and even “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

In this section of our interview, we asked if there are any possible names floating around out there that would get Dustin excited or make for a good fight. Through all of it, there was only one name he mentioned, and that man is no longer under contract with the UFC. That’s right, for Dustin Poirier there is one that got away.

Eddie Mercado: You’ve been there, you’ve done that, you’ve paid your dues, you’ve fought everybody. At this stage in your career, who are some of the big names that you would consider facing?

Dustin Poirier: Man, I really wanted to fight Nate [Diaz] before he left the company. You know we tried to make it happen a few times. It just never came together. Something always happened. But i’m not sure, man. The guys that are under the roster right now, like names. I was just talking about this with someone at the gym. Names aren’t really jumping out to me, but the UFC calling saying, ‘this time, this date,’ that makes me feel different. When it’s real. So sitting back, I don’t know. I don’t know who to fight; what’s going to happen. We’ll just have to see when they call me, how I feel. I just want to be excited, I want to be scared, I want to be nervous, and I want to be motivated.