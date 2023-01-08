Grappling Report: ADCC 2024 North American trials, Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds event set

The 2023 schedule for Combat Jiu Jitsu worlds is already starting to come together, as the promotion has just announced its first event of the year. The welterweight edition of the tournament will take place on march 26th in Cancun, Mexico, and will feature several familiar faces for fans of the ruleset. UFC veteran and returning welterweight competitor Jim Alers will be attempting to make good on his second attempt at the title.

Alongside him, a pair of 10th Planet veterans will also be competing. EBI 19 champion Alan Sanchez will be attempting to win titles in both promotions, while PJ Barch is coming in fresh off one of the best performances of his life at ADCC 2022. Reigning CJJ Lightweight world champion Ethan Crelinsten will also be competing as he attempts to become the promotion’s first double champion.

First North American Trials for ADCC 2024 date and location confirmed

It has barely been a few months since the biggest submission grappling event in the history of the sport took place, but ADCC is already looking to the future. The promotion has less than two years since the next edition of the world championships, and eight trials events to stage in the meantime. The first European, Middle-eastern, and African trial was announced just before Christmas, and there will be at least one more before the end of 2023.

The North American East Coast trials will take place on October 14th and 15th in Atlantic City, New Jersey and they will be organized by ADCC veteran Tom DeBlass once again. The promotion has also revealed that the first Asia and Oceania trial is tentatively scheduled for December, although no exact date or location can be confirmed as yet. After that there will be five more trials across the globe before the 2024 ADCC world championships take place.

Mikey Musumeci has a change of opponent for first ONE title defense

Although Mikey Musumeci became the very first person to hold a ONE Championship submission grappling title, he still has yet to defend his flyweight belt. This hasn’t been for lack of trying though, as Musumeci issued an open challenge to Sambo world champions in his weightclass after his title-winning performance. Sport Sambo world champion Sayan Khertek was first to answer the call, and the pair were booked at ONE on Prime Video 6.

Unfortunately Khertek was forced to withdraw from the match due to undisclosed reasons just two weeks prior. ONE Championship managed to save the day and still give Musumeci his wish by replacing Khertek with Combat Sambo world champion Gantamur Bayanduuren. The title-fight will be serve as the co-main event for ONE on Prime Video 6, shortly before a pair of kickboxing world championship fights.

Rafael Lovato Jr. leaves the door open for more MMA fights

American BJJ legend Rafael Lovato Jr. was forced into an early retirement from MMA over three years ago due to medical reasons, but he made a triumphant return at the end of 2023. He really turned back the clock and put on a classic display at Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye x Ganryujima, submitting Taiga Iwasaki with a kimura after just a little over two minutes of action in the first round.

Although this really put the icing on the cake of Lovato Jr.’s already-impressive MMA career, it seems as though he may not be done just yet. There’s nothing set in stone at present and Lovato Jr. is currently enjoying the time with his family after the birth of his twins, but he recently revealed that he hasn’t shut the door on MMA entirely. Not only that, but he’s also back in the training room working on his striking already.

