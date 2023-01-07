Victoria Lee, sister to ONE champ Angela Lee, dead at 18-years-old

It’s been a rough start to 2023 from the MMA world, and it doesn’t appear that the bad news is about to let up. The latest shock arrived on Saturday, January 7th, with the terrible news that 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee had passed away.

The announcement came via Instagram from Lee’s sister, fellow fighter and ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee. A cause of death was not given.

2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this... Our Victoria passed away. She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same. Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out. We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time. Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.

Following in the footsteps of her brother, ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee, and her sister Angela, Victoria signed a contract with the Singapore-based promotion at just 16-years-old. At the time of her passing she was the youngest athlete on the company’s roster.

She rattled off three-straight stoppage wins in 2021 to make her professional debut, but had not competed in mixed martial arts since a TKO win over 5-0 Victoria Souza fifteen months ago. Back in November, MMA Fighting reported that an undisclosed injury had put Victoria Lee’s combat sports career on hold, but that she had planned to return to competition in early 2023, against Zeba Bano at ONE on Prime Video 6 in Bangkok, Thailand.