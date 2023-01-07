UFC superstar Conor McGregor is looking to make a statement in his next fight, and he doesn’t care who it is.

The Irishman took to Twitter on Thursday to issue a warning to his fellow fighters, saying, “I’m going to slice through someone on return. Trust that. And I don’t care who. Line up.”

I’m going to slice through someone on return. Trust that. And I don’t care who. Line up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 6, 2023

McGregor has been on an 18-month hiatus after breaking his leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He has not picked up a win since his first-round TKO of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020, losing three of his last four fights, albeit against elite-level competition (Dustin Poirier & Khabib Nurmagomedov).

Despite the long layoff and a potentially career-threatening injury, “The Notorious” seems as confident as ever ahead of his expected comeback, bulking up considerably over the last eighteen months. As a result, he is expected to return to the UFC at welterweight, with Michael Chandler tipped to welcome him back into the Octagon.

Prior to his comeback, McGregor must complete at least six months of mandatory drug-testing by USADA, which means he will not be eligible to compete until June 2023 at the earliest.