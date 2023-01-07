UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has offered to coach YouTube boxer Jake Paul ahead of his expected MMA debut.

In a tweet, Ferguson wrote, “Let me know when you need a good MMA coach, Jake Paul. You can be one of my students.”

Let me know when you need a good MMA coach @jakepaul You can be one of my students- Champ -CSO- # KeepGrindin’Kid pic.twitter.com/11JQM4NS4T — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 5, 2023

Paul recently signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and is expected to make his MMA debut in the promotion’s new Super Fight division, which will air two pay-per-view events in 2023. The division will feature influencers and celebrities taking on professional fighters, with all of the participants promised at least 50 percent of the pay-per-view revenue.

In the boxing ring, 25-year-old Paul has racked up impressive wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. He has promised to disrupt the sport of MMA in the same way he has in boxing, saying, “I’ve already disrupted boxing and now it’s time to disrupt MMA.”

As for Ferguson, The Ultimate Fighter 13 winner has had a rough stretch in the Octagon recently, losing his last five fights in a row. He is expected to make his return to the Octagon in the coming year in what could potentially be his farewell fight with the promotion.