Sumo New Year Basho: How to stream, live results, highlights and updates

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo begins this weekend with the Hatsu Basho (New Year Tournament), taking place from January 8th to the 22nd at the historic Ryogoku Kokugikan (sumo hall) in Tokyo.

Bloody Elbow is your home for all the news, highlights and updates as this year’s field of competitors face off for the first time in an attempt to hold or better their place on the banzuke (rankings document).

You can stream this tournament via NHK World, both live and on demand. This can be done on their website via your web browser or the NHK World app on Apple and Android products.

Initial Rankings

Makuuchi Division EAST RANK WEST EAST RANK WEST Terunofuji (MON) YOKOZUNA OZEKI Takakeeisho (JPN) Wakatakakage (JPN) SEKIWAKE Hoshoryu (MON) Takayasu (JPN) SEKIWAKE Shodai (JPN) Kiribayama (MON) KOMUSUBI Kotonowaka (JPN) Meisei (JPN) KOMUSUBI Wakamotoharu (JPN) Tobizaru (JPN) #1 Daieisho (JPN) Mitakeumi (JPN) #2 Tamawashi (MON) Abi (JPN) #3 Midorifuji (JPN) Nishikifuji (JPN) #4 Sadanoumi (JPN) Ryuden (JPN) #5 Nishikigi (JPN) Hokutofuji (JPN) #6 Myogiryu (JPN) Ichinojo (MON) #7 Ura (JPN) Onosho (JPN) #8 Oho (JPN) Takanosho (JPN) #9 Endo (JPN) Aoiyama (BUL) #10 Hiradoumi (JPN) Chiyoshoma (MON) #11 Tochinoshin (GEO) Kagayaki (JPN) #12 Okinoumi (JPN) Kotoshoho (JPN) #13 Kotoeko (JPN) Ichiyamamoto (JPN) #14 Azumaryu (MON) Tsurugisho (JPN) #15 Mitoryu (MON) Takarafuji (JPN) #16 Chiyomaru (JPN)

DAY 1

Streaming

Live coverage of day one of the tournament starts at 3:10 a.m ET on Sunday.

A highlight show will air on NHK World at 11:30 a.m, before becoming available on demand.

Results

More to follow...