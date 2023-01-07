Cynthia Calvillo dropping down a division, faces Lupita Godínez at UFC 287

Following a two-year stint at flyweight, Cynthia Calvillo is returning to strawweight.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes reports Calvillo vs. Lupita Godínez is set for UFC 287, the upcoming pay-per-view event on April 8, which does not have a location or venue announced yet.

At the start of her UFC tenure, Calvillo went 5-1, with her only loss coming to former champion Carla Esparza at UFC 219 five years ago. The 35-year-old rebounded with wins over Poliana Botelho and Cortney Casey, but fought to a draw with Marina Rodriguez. Having missed weight in two of those past three fights, Calvillo decided to move up from 115 to 125.

After defeating Jessica Eye at UFC Vegas 2, Calvillo went on to lose four consecutive fights to Katlyn Chookagian, Jéssica Andrade, Andrea Lee and Nina Nunes.

Godínez was previously in action at UFC San Diego, where she lost a unanimous decision to Angela Hill this past August. Prior to that, ‘Loopy’ earned unanimous decisions over Loma Lookboonmee and Ariane Carnelossi at UFC Vegas 43 and UFC 274, respectively.

At this time, UFC 287 has two confirmed fights. Alongside Calvillo vs. Godínez is a bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Adrian Yañez. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow more updates to the event as they become available in the coming months.