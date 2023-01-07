Ben Askren open to Jake Paul rematch at PFL once UFC contract issues are settled

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul surprised the combat sports world on Thursday when he announced the deal he signed with PFL. The 25-year-old reportedly owns an equity share with the organization and will make his debut in the ‘Super Fight’ division where “influencers and celebrities” fight “established professional fighters.”

Many in the MMA community have lauded “the Problem Child” for making the jump. Some of them – even those who are no longer actively competing – also want a piece of him.

Most recently, former UFC fighter and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren addressed a question about a possible rematch. “Funky,” who turns 39 this year, agreed, but will first have to sort out some lingering contract issues.

Well that would be delightful, but my UFC contract froze when I retired. Lots of hurdles to clear, someone take care of those for me and I’d love to rub his face in the canvas for a while. https://t.co/GEtqNDf0NS — Funky (@Benaskren) January 5, 2023

Askren fought Paul in a boxing match under Showtime in April 2021. He lost via first-round knockout in what he declared as the “biggest payday” of his career. As an MMA fighter, he holds a record of 19-2 (1 NC).