Coach Javier Mendez is preparing Islam Makhachev for war against Alexander Volkanovski.

The two fighters will go head to head at the blockbuster UFC 284 pay-per-view in Perth, Australia, to determine the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Makhachev will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time, while Volkanovski will be moving up in weight with the aim of winning a second world title and becoming a simultaneous two-division champion.

Speaking of the upcoming matchup, Mendez, who serves as Makhachev’s coach at American Kickboxing Academy, predicted a win for Makhachev but not by way of stoppage, telling Helen Yee (h/t Sportskeeda), “I expect that at the end of the day Islam Makhachev is going to be pound-for-pound the best fighter in the UFC or in the world. After he beats Alex, which I’m expecting him to do, but not like people are thinking, like any kind of finish. I don’t like that. It’s going to be a five-round war.”

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski is scheduled to take place on February 12 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.