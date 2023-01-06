 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Respect’ — Fighters react to Jake Paul signing with PFL

See how the MMA community reacted to Jake Paul signing with PFL.

By Lewis Mckeever
The MMA community has paid their respects to Jake Paul after the 6-0 boxer and social media influencer recently signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Paul, 26, is expected to make his MMA debut in PFL’s Super Fight league, a new division that will feature influencers and celebrities squaring off with professional fighters.

“The Problem Child” is inked to fight Nate Diaz in a boxing match, with plans to rematch him in MMA six months later.

“I’ve already disrupted boxing and now it’s time to disrupt MMA,” Paul said.

Paul already holds wins over former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren in boxing, and the MMA community is eager to see how well he performs in mixed martial arts.

Check out the reactions below, courtesy of Twitter.

It will be interesting to see whether Paul will be able to “disrupt” the sport of MMA in the same way he has in boxing. He is expected to make his debut in the coming year.

