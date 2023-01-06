‘Respect’ — Fighters react to Jake Paul signing with PFL

The MMA community has paid their respects to Jake Paul after the 6-0 boxer and social media influencer recently signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Paul, 26, is expected to make his MMA debut in PFL’s Super Fight league, a new division that will feature influencers and celebrities squaring off with professional fighters.

“The Problem Child” is inked to fight Nate Diaz in a boxing match, with plans to rematch him in MMA six months later.

“I’ve already disrupted boxing and now it’s time to disrupt MMA,” Paul said.

Paul already holds wins over former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren in boxing, and the MMA community is eager to see how well he performs in mixed martial arts.

Check out the reactions below, courtesy of Twitter.

Welcome to the PFL @jakepaul



More than happy to welcome you to MMA’s league if Nate isn’t available @PeteMurrayPFL @PFLMMA @DonnDavisPFL — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) January 5, 2023

Welcome to the @PFLMMA @jakepaul big things to come, but I guarantee you and all the fans, we fight, you’re going to shoot first! — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) January 5, 2023

Hey @PFLMMA I’m a free agent. I wouldn’t mind welcoming @jakepaul into the MMA world. . But let’s be real. He’d never take this fight, even tho I’m like the shortest middleweight in history ‍♂️ should be a manageable W for him! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) January 5, 2023

Jake Paul’s PFL video & signing is kinda fire if we’re being honest — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 5, 2023

I think it is a great move for @jakepaul and shows how business savvy he really is. I can’t say the same for the @PFLMMA at this time. It is going to take time to see how positive his presence is for them and if it was a good move for everyone involved https://t.co/vskwDLbScZ — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) January 5, 2023

Wow Jake Paul to PFL that’s wild. Who we want to see him fight? I think @HurricaneShaneB should get it. — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) January 5, 2023

It’s getting really hard not to like the guy now.. 50% revenue and fighter advocacy… Big If True https://t.co/pZHRJqyhkq — Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) January 5, 2023

Jake Paul in MMA !? #mma — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 5, 2023

Unpopular opinion… it’s easier Jake Paul beat Diaz in a mma match than Dias beat Jake in boxing!!! #mma #ufc #boxing — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 5, 2023

It will be interesting to see whether Paul will be able to “disrupt” the sport of MMA in the same way he has in boxing. He is expected to make his debut in the coming year.