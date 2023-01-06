 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul opens as favorite over Nate Diaz after surprise PFL signing

Jake Paul is a betting favorite over Nate Diaz in boxing.

By Lewis Mckeever
Logan Paul Workout Showcase
Jake Paul at Wild Card boxing club in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jake Paul’s signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has sparked buzz about a potential fight with Nate Diaz.

Paul has opened as a -300 favorite over Diaz (+240) in boxing, but a +550 underdog in MMA. This follows Paul’s offer to fight Diaz in both boxing and MMA after Paul signed with PFL on Thursday.

“Nate Diaz, I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport. Let’s make it happen,” Paul, who is 6-0 in boxing, said yesterday.

PFL is expected to launch a new division, the Super Fight division, which will feature potential fights between online celebrities and professional fighters. Paul will likely make his MMA debut in the coming year, although his opponent has yet to be announced.

“The Problem Child” most recently fought in October, emerging victorious with a unanimous decision against former UFC middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva.

On the other hand, Diaz’s last fight was in September, when he submitted Tony Ferguson in a bout that marked the end of his UFC contract. He is currently a free agent, with the UFC “leading the charge” for his potential re-signing.

