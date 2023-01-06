Report: Ranked flyweights Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill agreed for UFC 286 in London

Casey O’Neill returns.

For her first fight since undergoing surgery on her ACL, ‘King Casey’ is facing Jennifer Maia at UFC 286, the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for March 18 at the O2 Arena in London. Dama De Ferro MMA was first to report the fight.

Since joining the UFC, Casey is 4-0, having finished three of her past four opponents. In her most recent appearance, the 25-year-old defeated Roxanne Modafferi by split decision at UFC 271 in February.

The undefeated fighter was then paired up against Jessica Eye at UFC 276, but was forced to withdraw after suffering a ‘fully torn ACL’ in training.

Following a loss to reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Maia returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over the aforementioned Eye at UFC 264. The Brazilian fell short in her next two appearances, losing to Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot at UFC Vegas 46 and UFC Columbus, respectively.

Maia rebounded with a unanimous decision over Maryna Moroz at UFC Vegas 65 in November.

UFC 286 now has four confirmed fights. The current line-up is as follows: