Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez, and for this special Holiday Edition, the return of Mookie Alexander. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 217

Dana White caught on video slapping his wife - 2:09

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/2/23536448/video-dana-white-wife-anne-exchange-slaps-cabo-nye-never-excuse-mma-news

Phil Baroni arrested for murder of girlfriend in Mexico - 25:10

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/4/23538001/report-ufc-pride-fighter-phil-baroni-suspect-arrested-murder-mexico-domestic-violence-crime-news

Jake Paul signs with PFL - 34:23

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/5/23540451/ufc-pfl-mma-boxing-news-report-media-youtube-jake-paul-nate-diaz-fight

Bolsonaro flees Brazil, living at Jose Aldo’s home - 42:01

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/2/23536332/report-former-brazil-president-jair-bolsonaro-flees-living-ufc-jose-aldo-florida-mma-news

