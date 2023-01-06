 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 217: Dana slaps wife, Baroni arrested for murder, Paul signs with PFL

Episode 217 discussion: Dana White caught on video slapping his wife, Phil Baroni arrested in Mexico for murder of girlfriend, Jake Paul signs with PFL

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez, and for this special Holiday Edition, the return of Mookie Alexander. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 217

Dana White caught on video slapping his wife - 2:09
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/2/23536448/video-dana-white-wife-anne-exchange-slaps-cabo-nye-never-excuse-mma-news

Phil Baroni arrested for murder of girlfriend in Mexico - 25:10
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/4/23538001/report-ufc-pride-fighter-phil-baroni-suspect-arrested-murder-mexico-domestic-violence-crime-news

Jake Paul signs with PFL - 34:23
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/5/23540451/ufc-pfl-mma-boxing-news-report-media-youtube-jake-paul-nate-diaz-fight

Bolsonaro flees Brazil, living at Jose Aldo’s home - 42:01
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/2/23536332/report-former-brazil-president-jair-bolsonaro-flees-living-ufc-jose-aldo-florida-mma-news

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, Podcast Republic, Podcast Index: Click on the RSS feed icon, & on the following apps search for ‘Bloody Elbow Presents’: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, BeyondPod (Android), & more in the App Store! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...