Patricio Pitbull wants RIZIN and Bellator belts, would drop to 135 lbs to be three-division champ

Fresh off his superfight win against Rizin’s featherweight champion Kleber Koike just on New Year’s Day, Patricio Freire does not want to wait around for too much longer before getting back in action.

In an interview with Super Lutas, ‘Pitbull’ expressed all the goals he wishes to accomplish in 2023, which includes new belts to achieve both in Bellator and Rizin, as well as title defenses of his featherweight one.

“I want to fight again until April. We have to strike the iron while it’s hot and get to work. Some fighters like to take half a year off between fights, but I like to stay in action. A champion is made of pacing and I understand that,”

“We need to be ready to fight for titles and break records,” Freire said. “I’d like a chance to fight for the Rizin featherweight title and the Bellator bantamweight title. Sergio Pettis’ coach has asked for the fight on social media. I also want to defend my featherweight title at least twice.”

At the moment, Freire (35-5) rides a three-fight winning streak, with the aforementioned win over Koike and two more over Adam Borics and A.J. McKee, all via unanimous decision. In fact, the 35-year-old’s latest defeat was also against the ‘Mercerary’. Back in July 2021, when they first encountered, Pitbull was quickly submitted via guillotine choke at Bellator 263.