Dana White’s Power Slap League debut pulled from TBS after video emerges of him slapping his wife

Dana White’s latest combat sports venture, Dana White’s Power Slap League, was due to debut on TBS on January 11. However, that’s no longer going to happen.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported that TBS, which is owned by Warner Media, has quietly pulled White’s new show from their schedule. White’s Power Slap League’s timeslot has now been filled with a re-runs of Young Sheldon.

NEWS: Is TBS/Warner Media quiet quitting Dana White's latest venture? Days after footage of the UFC's president's physical altercation with his wife surfaced via TMZ, the debut of the Power Slap league was removed from TBS' schedule. My @FOS story. https://t.co/5sq7fQA4ie — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 5, 2023

In the show's place for Jan. 11 — and the following Wednesday — are reruns of Young Sheldon.



Screen grab on the left is how TBS's schedule looked as recently as last night. On the right, Is what shows up today. pic.twitter.com/JP5YiA82i4 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 5, 2023

The decision to remove White’s show seems obvious. However, the days of radio silence from TBS, and other entities, had suggested that White may not face any tangible repercussions for his actions.

Immediately after the video showing him hit his wife were posted on TMZ, that outlet also shared a video from White where he admitted to being in the video and said he had no excuses.

That outlet also ran a statement from White’s wife. In that statement she said her and her husband were embarrassed over the incident and that alcohol was to blame. She added that something like this had never happened before in their thirty years of marriage.

With White’s new show seemingly shelved, attention now switches to the UFC (owned by Endeavour) and it’s broadcast partner ESPN (owned by The Walt Disney Company).

At this time of writing neither of those companies have directly addressed this incident.

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

If you or someone you know needs help regarding alcohol abuse, support can be found at the following sources:

USA - The Recovery Village - 833 554 1487

Canada - Wellness Together - 1-866-585-0445

UK - Drinkline - 0300 123 1110

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages