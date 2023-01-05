UFC parts ways with Francisco Trinaldo after a decade

After 26-fights spread across a decade, TUF Brazil season 1 veteran Francisco Trinaldo is no longer under contract with the UFC.

First reported by Damon Martin of MMAFighting, UFC officials confirmed that “Massaranduba” will not be re-signed after he finished out his promotional contract with a unanimous decision loss to Randy Brown back in October of last year.

Trinaldo first blipped on the UFC’s radar when he appeared on the TUF Brazil season 1 reality show. He didn’t win the season, but he did enough during his time there to snag the attention of UFC brass and get his foot in the door.

Francisco competed at lightweight and welterweight in the UFC, amassing a highly respectable promotional record of 19-8. The veteran holds big wins over the likes of Paul Felder, Jim Miller, and Ross Pearson — and fell short to notable names like Kevin Lee, Michael Chiesa, and Gleison Tibau.

At 44-years of age, Trinaldo has won two of his last three matches, and five of his last seven. That’s pretty darn impressive for anyone, let alone someone his age. There is no word yet as to what’s next for Massaranduba. There hasn’t been any speculation regarding his retirement, and with PFL and other promotion’s offering million dollar paydays, don’t be surprised if you see Trinaldo back in the cage (or ring) in the near future.