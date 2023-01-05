Jon Jones promises he will become UFC champ in 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has made it clear that he has his sights set on becoming a champion once again in 2023.

Jones made the decision to relinquish his light heavyweight title in 2020 following a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Throughout his career, “Bones” has established himself as one of the most dominant UFC champions of all time, successfully defending his light heavyweight title a record eleven times, with notable victories over Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, and Lyoto Machida.

Jones was formerly considered the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, but has slipped down the rankings during his hiatus. However, he recently took to Twitter to announce his desire to win another world title and reclaim his #1 spot in the P4P rankings.

“#Champion2023,” Jones wrote yesterday.

Jones is expected to return to the UFC at heavyweight, targeting a super-fight with heavy-hitting knockout artist and current champion Francis Ngannou. The bout, which would mark Jones’ heavyweight debut, has not been made official.