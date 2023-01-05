Jake Paul signs deal with PFL, offers to fight Nate Diaz in boxing and MMA

It looks like Jake Paul is headed to MMA after all.

The New York Times reported earlier today that the 6-0 boxer and social media influencer has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), home to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison.

Paul reportedly owns an equity share of the company and is expected to make his professional MMA debut in the Super Fight division, which will feature “influencers and celebrities” squaring off against “established professional fighters.”

The new division, where fighters are promised at least 50 percent of the pay-per-view revenue, will feature two cards in 2023, with Paul expected to compete on at least one of them.

“I’ve already disrupted boxing and now it’s time to disrupt MMA,” Paul said.

“The Problem Child” is also expected to box Nate Diaz before facing off with the UFC veteran in MMA.

“If that’s not balls, then I don’t know what is. Nate Diaz, I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport. Let’s make it happen.”

Paul has made a name for himself in the fight game with notable victories over Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and most recently, Anderson Silva, whom he defeated via unanimous decision this past October.