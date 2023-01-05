Video shows UFC President Dana White slapping his wife: News, updates, reaction and opinions

CW: This story stream includes content covered a suspected incident of domestic violence.

UFC President Dana White has been captured on video slapping his wife in the face during a New Year’s Eve event at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The video was initially publicized by TMZ.

White quickly provided a video statement to TMZ where he admitted to striking his spouse. White’s wife also released a statement to TMZ citing alcohol as the reason behind the incident and claiming that nothing like this had ever happened in their thirty years of marriage.

The incident occurred weeks before the intended release of Dana White’s Power Slap League on TBS (which is owned by Warner Media). That show features slap fighting, where competitors stand opposite each other and take turns slapping the other across the face as hard as they can.

The incident also comes years after White proclaimed there was no coming back to the UFC after a male fighter hits a woman. This has been the case with some fighters (Michael Graves, Will Chope and Luis Pena). However, some other fighters were able to continue fighting for the UFC after accusations, charges and even convictions for domestic violence.

Bloody Elbow, which has covered domestic violence in MMA more robustly than any other combat sports website, will continue to track this story and provide updates as the fallout continues (or stalls).