‘Absolute poser!’ - Boxers, MMA fighters, BJJ stars all roast Dillon Danis for pulling out of KSI bout

Dillon Danis is getting flack again.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 05, 2021 Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Perhaps to the shock of no one, Dillon Danis pulled out of his boxing match against KSI at the very last minute. The YouTuber’s manager speculated that it was simply due to Danis being “under-prepared.”

Danis has done far more clout chasing than actual fighting, with the 29-year-old not competing since he submitted a 3-3 journeyman almost three years ago. With his lack of actual competition and rather unappealing online persona, Danis naturally got a lot of flack for pulling out of another bout.

Interestingly enough, he was trashed by boxers, MMA fighters, grapplers and YouTubers alike for this latest blunder.

Danis is a BJJ blackbelt that rose to fame being a grappling training partner of Conor McGregor several years ago. He is officially 2-0 in MMA, but has been inactive for years, with Bellator CEO Scott Coker also expressing frustration in trying to get him to compete and honor his contract.

BJJ star Gordon Ryan previously described Danis as ‘an absolute master at managing to stay relevant without actually doing anything.’

