‘Absolute poser!’ - Boxers, MMA fighters, BJJ stars all roast Dillon Danis for pulling out of KSI bout

Perhaps to the shock of no one, Dillon Danis pulled out of his boxing match against KSI at the very last minute. The YouTuber’s manager speculated that it was simply due to Danis being “under-prepared.”

Danis has done far more clout chasing than actual fighting, with the 29-year-old not competing since he submitted a 3-3 journeyman almost three years ago. With his lack of actual competition and rather unappealing online persona, Danis naturally got a lot of flack for pulling out of another bout.

Interestingly enough, he was trashed by boxers, MMA fighters, grapplers and YouTubers alike for this latest blunder.

Absolutely no one is surprised by Dillion Danis — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 4, 2023

I’m so pissed, @dillondanis you’re such a bitch. You’re literally a good for nothing cockroach. I was hoping to see you get battered — Deji (@Deji) January 4, 2023

I knew he would pull out — Swarmz (@Swarmz__) January 4, 2023

dillon danis pulling out of the fight a week before after hyping the entire fight, getting in ksi’s head & getting all the clout / attention has to be the funniest thing so far in 2023 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) January 4, 2023

Gordon Ryan has offered Dillon Danis a new job after he pulled out of his fight pic.twitter.com/rXf4HqMv1n — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 4, 2023

I New @dillondanis would bitch out from now this guy should be known as Dildo Danis pic.twitter.com/2CqucDlXKK — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) January 4, 2023

Dillon Danis parents are gonna be so mad he can’t pay his half of the rent this month — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 4, 2023

In the most predictable news ever!!!! https://t.co/uCziSwXssI — Funky (@Benaskren) January 4, 2023

100000% Danis couldn't make weight he's fat af, plus the videos he's posting of training he's god awful with his hands. being a mental midget he got cold feet and pulled out — Jesse Ronson (@Ronsoff) January 4, 2023

Dear @dillondanis you are an absolute poser!!! I may have never been the best fighter but at least myself and others actually took a risk. Your internet persona is trash and you should disappear! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) January 4, 2023

Danis is a BJJ blackbelt that rose to fame being a grappling training partner of Conor McGregor several years ago. He is officially 2-0 in MMA, but has been inactive for years, with Bellator CEO Scott Coker also expressing frustration in trying to get him to compete and honor his contract.

BJJ star Gordon Ryan previously described Danis as ‘an absolute master at managing to stay relevant without actually doing anything.’