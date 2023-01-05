The MMA Depressed-us: Former teammates - Ngannou vs. Gane

The final week of the holiday UFC hiatus is upon us. Which means one more episode of the MMA Depressed-us before the world’s largest MMA promotion launches back into their breakneck schedule. This time around, we’re taking a look at some of the many high profile cases of former teammates and training partners facing off inside the Octagon.

Our journey starts with one of the most legendary training partner beefs in UFC history, all the way back at UFC 145 in 2012, when recently crowned champion Jon Jones made the third defense of his light heavyweight title against former former champion and Jackson-Wink standout Rashad Evans. We then jump ahead to 2014 and a heavyweight bout between Brendan Schaub and Travis Browne at UFC 181. Before wrapping up with the most recent heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

As is usual, we’re watching all three bouts on UFC Fight Pass. For those that want to watch along with us, press play on each video when Zane says “Go.” For those watching the fights via another resource, Connor will try to announce the beginning of round 1 so that videos can be synced up there.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 INTRO

2:23 REVEALING OUR THREE FIGHTS

3:27 JONES VS. EVANS INTRO

4:05 ZANE “3... 2... 1... GO!”

4:09 JONES VS EVANS

53:18 SCHAUB VS BROWNE INTRO

53:26 ZANE “3... 2... 1... GO!”

53:31 SCHAUB VS BROWNE

1:06:46 NGANNOU V. GANE INTRO

1:07:00 ZANE “3... 2... 1... GO!”

1:07:05 NGANNOU VS GANE

1:43:43 WRAP UP

1:44:31 OUTRO

