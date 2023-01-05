Report: UFC 283 fight cancelled, new opponent sought for lightweight clash

It seems that the first Brazil UFC event since March 2020 has taken yet another hit. Per Ag Fight’s report, lightweight Guram Kutateladze has withdrawn from the event due to undisclosed reasons, leaving his opponent Thiago Moises without a match for the time being.

In his last outing, Kutateladze (12-3) suffered his first UFC loss when he dropped a split decision to Damir Ismagulov, in June 2022. Before that, the 30-year-old scored a split decision of his own, when he defeated Mateusz Gamrot in Guram’s Octagon debut, back in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Moises (16-6) is looking to start a new win streak after submitting Christos Giagos in June 2022. The victory snapped a two-fight skid for the 27-year-old, who suffered defeats to both Joel Alvarez and Islam Makhachev, respectively in November and July 2021.

For now, it is unclear whether Moises will remain on the card or if the fight will be moved to a different card.

Nonetheless, UFC 283 is still scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight for the vacant belt, between former champion Glover Teixeira and contender Jamahal Hill.