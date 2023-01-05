 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘CTE’ - Josh Barnett chimes in on ‘erratic’ Phil Baroni’s arrest for alleged murder

Josh Barnett shares an account involving fellow MMA veteran Phil Baroni, concluding his recent controversy is caused by CTE.

By Milan Ordoñez
Phil Baroni at UFC 125 in 2011.
Photo by Donald Miralle/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

News reports coming out of Mexico early this week are about Phil Baroni’s arrest for murder charges. The 46-year-old PRIDE and UFC veteran allegedly beat a woman to death in Mexico, with police reportedly finding numerous injuries to the victim’s face, arms, torso, and legs.

Many, of course, were left in shock, but for former UFC champion Josh Barnett, CTE is an “obvious” factor. In a series of tweets, “The Warmaster” shared his experience about the last time he was with Baroni, whom he described at the time as “erratic, displaced” and “all over the place” emotionally.

From that, he made a conclusion.

Barnett ended his tweets with a reminder to competitors to “be vigilant and watchful,” while clarifying that he was in no way defending Baroni in this situation.

Baroni, who last saw action in 2019, holds a professional MMA record of 16-19. He also had a one-off bare-knuckle boxing fight against fellow UFC veteran Chris Leben in 2018. Baroni lost via first-round TKO.

