UFC veteran Matt Brown thinks Belal Muhammad is the one to watch at welterweight, touting “Remember the Name” as the “biggest threat” in the division.

Speaking on a recent episode of “The Fighter vs. The Writer”, Brown said that he would back Muhammad to defeat both Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, but is “50/50” on his chances against former champ Kamaru Usman.

“If you want to talk about biggest threat to [Kamaru] Usman, I’m going with Belal Muhammad,” Brown said. “I think Belal Muhammad is probably the biggest threat to all of these guys. I think Usman beats Leon and the champ at the end of the year is either Belal or Usman.”

“Belal and Gilbert [Burns] are very similar body types, the way they throw punches and stuff but Belal keeps a much higher pace and stays a little bit more disciplined in his approach,” he added. “I think Belal beats Khamzat and I’m 50-50 on him beating Usman. That’s a really, really close fight that I think goes to a decision and is probably a really tough call for the judges.”

Aside from a controversial No Contest against Edwards at UFC Vegas 21, Muhammad is undefeated in his last eight fights, amassing impressive victories over Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Sean Brady. The No. 4-ranked welterweight recently called for a rematch with Leon Edwards for the welterweight title, but was turned down and labeled a “bum” by Edwards.

Shut up you bum you ain’t getting a title shot https://t.co/6ytbyYFZdd — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 7, 2022

Muhammad would like to fight at UFC 286 on March 18, where “Rocky” is anticipated to defend his welterweight title against “The Nigerian Nightmare” in the main event.