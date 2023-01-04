Mike Perry has taken to social media claiming that Jake Paul has backed out of a boxing match set to take place on February 18, 2023.

Perry posted a photo of an alleged contract on Twitter, stating that Paul (6-0) had “changed his mind” about the bout and backed out.

I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind ‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2023

Perry’s history with Paul dates back to 2021 when Paul invited Perry to participate in a sparring session as part of his training for a fight with Ben Askren. Things turned sour between the two when “The Problem Child” posted a video clip of of “Platinum” saying “you kicked my ass, Jake”, with both fighters remaining rivals ever since.

He was light work



In his own words “you kicked my ass”



I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Perry is a former UFC welterweight who recently made the transition to bare-knuckle boxing, beating Julian Lane and Michael Page in back-to-back bouts under the BKFC banner last year.

Paul, a 25 year old YouTuber and internet influencer, has achieved notable victories in the boxing ring since making his professional debut in 2020. He has defeated former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, as well as former ONE and Bellator welterweight titleholder Ben Askren. He has aspirations of becoming a world champion in the sport.

According to MMA Fighting, Most Valuable Promotions, a company owned by Paul, was contacted for comment regarding Perry’s alleged contract but did not immediately respond.