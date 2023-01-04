UFC Stats 2022 Review: Heavyweight division

The UFC closed out its run of 2022 events on December 17. The promotion’s final card of the year, UFC Vegas 66, took place in the same venue where it put on its first fight card of the year, UFC Vegas 46. That facility was the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Between January 15 and December 17, there were 511 fights on 42 UFC cards. The first fight of the year was the lightweight bout between T.J. Brown and Charles Rosa. The final contest was the Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland welterweight scrap.

The UFC heavyweight division is closing in on a year since its most recent title fight. On January 22, 2022, Francis Ngannou scored a decision win over interim champ Ciryl Gane. Since then, Ngannou has been rehabbing from knee surgery while also looking to land a new deal with the UFC that is to his liking. As of this time, Ngannou remains the UFC heavyweight champ, but there has been no indication that he and the UFC are close to striking a deal to keep him with the promotion.

With no UFC cards scheduled until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bloody Elbow looks back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we wrap up this series with a look at the UFC heavyweight division.

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC heavyweight fights in 2022: 36

Number of UFC heavyweight title fights in 2022: 1

Number of decisions in UFC heavyweight fights in 2022: 14

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC heavyweight fights in 2022: 16

Number of submission finishes in UFC heavyweight fights in 2022: 6

Number of majority decisions in UFC heavyweight fights in 2022: 1

Number of split decisions in UFC heavyweight fights in 2022: 5

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC heavyweight fights in 2022: 7

Quickest submission in a UFC heavyweight fight in 2022: Marcos Rogerio de Lima submits Andrei Arlovski at 1:50 of Round 1 at UF Vegas 63

DE LIMA WASTES NO TIME WITH THE SUBMISSION ON ARLOVSKI #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/kq4304MFNZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 29, 2022

Latest submission in a UFC heavyweight fight in 2022: Jailton Almeida submits Parker Porter at 4:35 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 55

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC heavyweight fight in 2022: Curtis Blaydes TKOs Tom Aspinall at 0:15 of Round 1 at UFC London

Latest KO / TKO in a UFC heavyweight fight in 2022: Ciryl Gane KOs Tai Tuivasa at 4:23 of Round 3 at UFC Paris

Stats via UFCStats.