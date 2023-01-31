Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

This Saturday Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz Hernandez are set to battle it out to see who will become the world’s undisputed women’s featherweight champion. Serrano holds all the titles, but for Cruz’s WBA belt.

Cruz had held that title since 2021 and has defended it on two occasions. Last time out Serrano defended her WBC, WBO and IBF titles, and won The Ring title, with a unanimous decision win over Sarah Mafoud. Prior to that she dropped a close, and thrilling decision, to undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

It’s believed that Taylor and Serrano will be fighting again in the near future.

When does it start?

The Serrano vs. Cruz main card starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 4. The main event ringwalks are expected at 9:53 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch Serrano vs. Cruz?

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz will air on DAZN in 200 countries.

How do I get DAZN?

DAZN can be installed on the following devices:

Mobile

iPhone, iPad

Android phones, tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

TV & Streaming

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

Games Consoles

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

XBox One

XBox Series X | S

Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

How much does it cost?

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

Who is fighting on the undercard?

In addition to the undisputed featherweight title fight there’s also an undisputed junior lightweight title fight between Alycia Baumgardner and Elhem Mekhaled.

Full fight card

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz Hernandez; For the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight world titles

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled; For the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s super featherweight world titles

Richard Hitchins vs. John Bauza; Super lightweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez; Women’s featherweight

Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos; Women’s super middleweight

Ramala Ali vs. Avril Mathie; Women’s super bantamweight

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs. Fernando Diaz; Flyweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera; Super lightweight

Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera; Lightweight

