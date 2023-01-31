Former champion Max Holloway set for pivotal UFC main event against Arnold Allen

It’s been a minute since we last saw Max Holloway inside the UFC cage. The 31-year-old former champion hasn’t competed since his third title fight with reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 last July.

Holloway is now set for his Octagon return after nearly a full year, and it will be a main event bout with serious title implications. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC is about to finalize a bout between the Waianae native and top contender Arnold Allen for April 15th.

The return of Blessed. And a big one for Arnold Allen. Per sources, UFC is finalizing Holloway vs. Allen to headline a Fight Night on April 15. pic.twitter.com/OBI7wj72Nm — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 31, 2023

Allen, 29, hasn’t lost since 2014 and is currently at number four in the UFC’s featherweight rankings. With a record of 18-1 and an impressive 10-0 run in the UFC, his last two wins came against fellow top ten contender Calvin Kattar and Dan Hooker. He was slated for a homecoming fight in London in March, but a rib injury forced him out of the contest.

As for Holloway (23-7), he has gone 2-3 in his last five fights. All of those losses came at the hands of the pound-for-pound king in Volkanovski.