Former champion Max Holloway set for pivotal UFC main event against Arnold Allen

The UFC is reportedly finalizing a headliner fight between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen.

By Milan Ordoñez
UFC 276: Volkanovski v Holloway Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It’s been a minute since we last saw Max Holloway inside the UFC cage. The 31-year-old former champion hasn’t competed since his third title fight with reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 last July.

Holloway is now set for his Octagon return after nearly a full year, and it will be a main event bout with serious title implications. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC is about to finalize a bout between the Waianae native and top contender Arnold Allen for April 15th.

Allen, 29, hasn’t lost since 2014 and is currently at number four in the UFC’s featherweight rankings. With a record of 18-1 and an impressive 10-0 run in the UFC, his last two wins came against fellow top ten contender Calvin Kattar and Dan Hooker. He was slated for a homecoming fight in London in March, but a rib injury forced him out of the contest.

As for Holloway (23-7), he has gone 2-3 in his last five fights. All of those losses came at the hands of the pound-for-pound king in Volkanovski.

