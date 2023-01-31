Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 222

Laura Sanko on color commentary duty at UFC Vegas 68

https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1620181769046867975

Rampage wants to settle old beef with past TUF contestant

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/30/23578287/rampage-jackson-wants-grudge-matches-against-wanderlei-eastman-schoonover-tuf-10-titties-ufc-mma

Conor McGregor to coach next season of TUF

https://twitter.com/SevereMMA/status/1620143708682457089

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/29/23576109/ufcs-inaction-conor-mcgregor-assault-investigation-reminiscent-silence-dana-white-mma-editorial

Valerie Loureda’s WWE NXT debut

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/29/23576302/video-bellator-vet-valerie-loureda-makes-debut-as-lola-vice-at-wwes-nxt-level-up

Askarov and Ismagulov un-retire

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/28/23575959/ufc-contender-askar-askarov-returns-mma-absolute-championship-akhmat-kadyrov-promotion

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/30/23577040/ufc-lightweight-damir-ismagulov-ends-brief-retirement-to-fulfill-final-fight-on-contract-mma-news

