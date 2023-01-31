 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 222: Sanko on color commentary for UFC Vegas 68

Episode 222 discussion: Laura Sanko will be the first woman in 30 years to provide color commentary on a UFC broadcast, Conor McGregor set to coach TUF, more

By Stephie Haynes
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 222

Laura Sanko on color commentary duty at UFC Vegas 68
https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1620181769046867975

Rampage wants to settle old beef with past TUF contestant
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/30/23578287/rampage-jackson-wants-grudge-matches-against-wanderlei-eastman-schoonover-tuf-10-titties-ufc-mma

Conor McGregor to coach next season of TUF
https://twitter.com/SevereMMA/status/1620143708682457089

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/29/23576109/ufcs-inaction-conor-mcgregor-assault-investigation-reminiscent-silence-dana-white-mma-editorial

Valerie Loureda’s WWE NXT debut
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/29/23576302/video-bellator-vet-valerie-loureda-makes-debut-as-lola-vice-at-wwes-nxt-level-up

Askarov and Ismagulov un-retire
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/28/23575959/ufc-contender-askar-askarov-returns-mma-absolute-championship-akhmat-kadyrov-promotion

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/30/23577040/ufc-lightweight-damir-ismagulov-ends-brief-retirement-to-fulfill-final-fight-on-contract-mma-news

