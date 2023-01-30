Quinton Jackson wants to box Wanderlei Silva, ‘Axe Murderer’ welcomes the challenge

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson may be the latest veteran to be transitioning to boxing, and he would like to take another one with him. In an interview on YouTube channel No Jumper, Rampage’expressed his desire to take on longtime rival Wanderlei Silva for a fifth time.

Quinton already owns two knockout wins over Silva, one at Bellator 206 and one at UFC 92. Before the wins though, Jackson lost to Wanderlei twice during the Pride days, getting knocked out at Pride 28 and Pride Final Conflict 2003. Now, the 44-year-old wishes to settle the dispute once and for all.

“There’s a couple of guys I own some ass-kickings too. For one, Wanderlei (Silva). Me and him, we fought four times. We’re 2-2, I would like to box him or something. Even the score.”

Having seen Jackson’s statements, Silva said he was open to a challenge on his official Instagram account.

“It seem I’ll have to pick up my gloves again. Would you like to see this one?” Wanderlei asked his followers.

Both men have been away from competition for quite some time though. Jackson’s (38-14) last outing took place in December 2019, when he got knocked out by Fedor Emelianenko. In fact, the 44-year-old’s TKO win over Wanderlei, in September 2018, is the most recent win on Rampage’s record.

Meanwhile, Silva (35-14-1-1 NC) has been away from the cage since his aforementioned loss to Jackson in September 2018, but he also dropped a unanimous decision to Chael Sonnen before that in June 2017. The 46-year-old’s most recent win dates back March 2013, when he knocked out Brian Stann.