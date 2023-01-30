Video: ‘Shoeface’ tells Big Brother house he wants Jake Paul fight, dismisses ‘asshole’ Paulo Costa

The PFL 2021 heavyweight Grand Prix champion is in the midst of another chase for a bucket of prize money. This time around, however, he’s doing it inside a completely different arena. A contestant on the 23rd season of Globo’s Big Brother Brazil, Antonio Carlos Junior is still in contention on the reality show’s third week.

Big Brother is the most watched reality show in Brazil, on the country’s biggest TV station, Globo. On average, the program is watched by 155 million people.

During a conversation with fellow contestant Larissa on the show, ‘Shoeface’ got to talking about his combat sports career and expressed his intention to have a big money fight against YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

However, when the woman mentioned the name of UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, the 32-tear-old American Top Team talent asked made it clear that ‘Borrachinha’ wasn’t a name he wanted anything to do with..

eles estavam falando sobre um tal de borrachinha e o sapato falou que era um péla daí foi só ela mencionar o nome e ele “esquece esse nome velho, esquece essa porra” pic.twitter.com/G2aq9gBRQ4 — rach (@oir4ch) January 29, 2023

“Who is Borrachinha?’, Larissa asks.

“He’s some asshole,” Junior replies. “I don’t want to fight him, I want to fight Jake Paul. He’s a Youtuber from the United States. He’s never badmouthed me.” Junior said, while answering a question about Paul.

“Has Borrachinha ever badmouthed you?” She asks.

“Yes, a lot. Just forget this name, man. Come on, forget that sh-t. I want to fight Jake Paul.”

Both Junior and Costa were contestants on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3, which aired in 2014. In fact the two men were even teammates, coached by PRIDE legend Wanderlei Silva. Despite that, the man clearly had problems with one another. Even getting into an argument on one episode, after Junior confronted Borrachinha for claims Costa had made that he had defeated Shoeface several times before while training.

Junior went on to win that season’s heavyweight tournament. While Costa was defeated in the elimination round, via split decision, against Marcio Alexandre.

Most recently, Junior (15-5-2 NC) scored two wins in the 2022 PFL season, beating Delan Monte via submission and Bruce Souto by unanimous decision. However, the 32-year-old was forced to withdraw from that year’s tournament due to an ACL injury.